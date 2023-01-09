Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Pathaan’ tops IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2023

Hindi films dominate the list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2023 with 11 titles, followed by 5 Tamil titles, 3 Telugu titles and 1 Kannada title

Entertainment website IMDb today announced the list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2023. According to its official report, the website determined its list by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to the site. IMDb Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023* Pathaan Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 Jawan Adipurush Salaar Varisu Kabzaa Thalapathy 67 The Archies Dunki Tiger 3 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Thunivu Animal Agent Indian 2 Vaadivaasal Shehzada Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Bholaa ALSO READ Hindi films to watch out for in 2023: ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’ to ‘Khufiya’ Additional information about IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2023: Hindi films dominate the list with 11 titles, followed by 5 Tamil titles, 3 Telugu titles and 1 Kannada title.

After a hiatus of four years, Shah Rukh Khan will make a comeback in the lead role with three big releases – Pathaan , Jawan , and Dunki . His daughter Suhana Khan is making her debut in 2023 with the Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies , which has made it to #9 on the list.

and Indian 2 i s the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian (Hindustani), which will see Kamal Haasan reuniting with director Shankar.

Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan, is yet another most anticipated release which is a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu superhit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. While Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn, is a remake of the 2019 Tamil movie Kaithi.

