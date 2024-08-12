GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shah Rukh Khan confirms his next film ‘King’ with Sujoy Ghosh; says he is losing weight

According to reports, ‘King’ will also star Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, marking their first collaboration together

Updated - August 12, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 12:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates with his prize on the Piazza Grande area during the 77th Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates with his prize on the Piazza Grande area during the 77th Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland | Photo Credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

We recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan has been feted with a lifetime achievement award at the Locarno Film Festival 2024 in Switzerland. The prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award was given to him for his contribution to cinema. At the event, Khan confirmed that his next film is King and shared a few details on the same.

While speaking to Artistic Director of the Locarno Film Festival, Giona A. Nazzaro during a live interaction, Khan said, “I finished Jawan and Dunki last year. Now, there’s a certain kind of film I want to do. Maybe it is more age-centric and its something I have been trying for over 7 years. One day, I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh in my office. He said, ‘Sir, I have a subject.’”

Adding more on how he picks his films, the veteran actor said, “It’s very simple. I have a desire to do a genre; could be comedy, courtroom drama, or social. I just put it out in the air, I meet a couple of people, some of them have a subject, I hear it, I spend time with them and we just go ahead and make the film.”

Speaking about his upcoming film, he said, “The next film I’m doing, King, I have to start working on it. Have to lose some weight and stretch a little so my groin doesn’t get caught while I am doing action. It’s very painful and hurtful. I have two bags full of icing machines. It’s the worst thing to see me on set after action. I look really cool in the film, but after that, I look tied up, somebody is pressing my back. It’s difficult to walk and then suddenly you see people and send them flying kisses.”

More details on the upcoming film are expected to be announced soon. According to reports, King will also star Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, marking their first collaboration together. The young actor recently made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies along with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, among others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who voiced Mufasa in the Hindi-dubbed version of 2019’s live-action The Lion King, is returning to voice the character in director Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa: The Lion Kingwhich releases in India on 20th December 2024 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Interestingly, the actor’s sons Aryan and AbRam are also a part of the film; Aryan is voicing Simba while AbRam will voice young Mufasa.

