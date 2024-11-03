Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 59th birthday with family, fans

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday, marking the occasion with his family and attending an event to connect with his fans.

Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, shared a glimpse of the intimate family celebration on Instagram, featuring their daughter Suhana Khan in the photo. Meanwhile, Suhana shared throwback photos with her father on Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy birthday. Love you the most in the world.”

In the evening, Shah Rukh celebrated with fans at a city event, where videos circulating on social media captured him cutting a cake decorated with his initials, “SRK,” as fans sang “Happy Birthday.” Later, he expressed gratitude on social media platform X, posting, “My love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love.”

As is customary, many fans gathered outside Shah Rukh’s iconic sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra. Due to security measures, however, some fans couldn’t gather directly outside, adding a bittersweet note to the celebrations. Over half a dozen police officers and a van were stationed outside his residence. Despite the restrictions, fans displayed their devotion with gestures like 59 crown-shaped balloons and reenacting Shah Rukh’s iconic wide-arm pose.

Among the fans was Sudhir Kothari from Chennai, who leads the SRK Chennai Fan Club. “We celebrated with our club members, bringing banners, posters, and dancing to his songs,” Kothari shared. This year, the fan club gifted Shah Rukh a ceramic figure of his character from Jawan.

Known as King Khan, Shah Rukh is one of Bollywood’s last true superstars, alongside Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. His illustrious career includes iconic roles in Baazigar, Darr, and Anjaam, with seamless transitions into romance and action through films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer Zaara, Chak De! India, Swades, Don, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Birthday wishes poured in from across the film industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Happy birthday King,” with a heart emoji, while Katrina Kaif posted, “Nobody like you.” Director Farah Khan, who collaborated with Shah Rukh on Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, shared throwback photos and wrote, “Tons of happy memories & lots more to make.. happy birthday SHAH @iamsrk.”

Shah Rukh’s last release was Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy-drama Dunki in 2023. Earlier in the year, he delivered blockbuster hits with Pathaan, directed by Sidharth Anand, and Jawan, an action thriller by Atlee. Next, Shah Rukh will star in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani fame, with Suhana Khan in a pivotal role.

