ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan becomes first Indian actor to get customised gold coin by Paris museum

Updated - July 24, 2024 04:49 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 04:34 pm IST

The Grévin wax museum in Paris has added a customised gold coin bearing Khan’s name to its collection

The Hindu Bureau

Khan, 58, has been honoured for his contributions to cinema by the Grévin Museum in Paris

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured with a customised gold coin bearing his name and likeness by the Grévin wax museum in Paris. The renowned museum, which houses a wax statue of Khan, along with those of other Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, has felicitated Khan for his contributions to cinema with a specialised gold coin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 58-year-old star is reportedly the first Indian actor to receive the honour. The news was shared by a popular paparazzo page on social media and reshared by Khan’s fans.

Amitabh Bachchan confirms son Abhishek Bachchan’s role as antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Shah Rukh Khan appeared in three releases in 2023, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, breaking a five-year hiatus from the big screen. Both Pathaan and Jawan were blockbusters. He also featured in a cameo appearance in Tiger 3.

Khan will next headline an action film titled King, said to co-star his daughter Suhana and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US