Shah Rukh Khan becomes first Indian actor to get customised gold coin by Paris museum

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured with a customised gold coin bearing his name and likeness by the Grévin wax museum in Paris. The renowned museum, which houses a wax statue of Khan, along with those of other Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, has felicitated Khan for his contributions to cinema with a specialised gold coin.
The 58-year-old star is reportedly the first Indian actor to receive the honour. The news was shared by a popular paparazzo page on social media and reshared by Khan’s fans.
Shah Rukh Khan appeared in three releases in 2023, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, breaking a five-year hiatus from the big screen. Both Pathaan and Jawan were blockbusters. He also featured in a cameo appearance in Tiger 3.
Khan will next headline an action film titled King, said to co-star his daughter Suhana and actor Abhishek Bachchan.