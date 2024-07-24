Shah Rukh Khan becomes first Indian actor to get customized gold coin by Paris museum

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured with a customized gold coin bearing his name and likeness by the Grévin wax museum in Paris. The renowned museum, which houses a wax statue of Khan, along with those of other Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, has felicitated Khan for his contributions to cinema with a specialised gold coin.

The 58-year-old star is reportedly the first Indian actor to receive the honour. The news was shared by a popular paparazzo page on social media and reshared by Khan’s fans.

Grevin Museum, Paris issued this gold coin in honour of Shah Rukh Khan. The only Bollywood actor to receive it 🌟



SRK TIME100 ICON pic.twitter.com/5Gj5uTh5EJ — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 15, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan appeared in three releases in 2023, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, breaking a five-year hiatus from the big screen. Both Pathaan and Jawan were blockbusters. He also featured in a cameo appearance in Tiger 3.

Khan will next headline an action film titled King, said to co-star his daughter Suhana and actor Abhishek Bachchan.