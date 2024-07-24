GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shah Rukh Khan becomes first Indian actor to get customized gold coin by Paris museum

The Grévin wax museum in Paris has added a customized gold coin bearing Khan’s name to its collection

Published - July 24, 2024 04:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Khan, 58, has been honoured for his contributions to cinema by the Grévin Museum in Paris

Khan, 58, has been honoured for his contributions to cinema by the Grévin Museum in Paris

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured with a customized gold coin bearing his name and likeness by the Grévin wax museum in Paris. The renowned museum, which houses a wax statue of Khan, along with those of other Bollywood stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, has felicitated Khan for his contributions to cinema with a specialised gold coin.

The 58-year-old star is reportedly the first Indian actor to receive the honour. The news was shared by a popular paparazzo page on social media and reshared by Khan’s fans.

Amitabh Bachchan confirms son Abhishek Bachchan’s role as antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Shah Rukh Khan appeared in three releases in 2023, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, breaking a five-year hiatus from the big screen. Both Pathaan and Jawan were blockbusters. He also featured in a cameo appearance in Tiger 3.

Khan will next headline an action film titled King, said to co-star his daughter Suhana and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

