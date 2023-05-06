ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's action thriller 'Jawan' postponed, to release on this date

May 06, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles

ANI

New poster of ‘Jawan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The official release date of actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller film Jawan is now shifted. The film will now hit the theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Taking to Instagram, production house Red Chillies Entertainment announced the news and shared a new glimpse of the film.

ALSO READ
Shah Rukh, Salman to shoot for 'Tiger 3' special sequence on May 8

Helmed by Atlee, the film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on June 2 this year but the makers have now decided to shift the official release date. The actual reason behind the postponement of the film is still not known.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background. The film also stars South actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US