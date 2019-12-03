Choreographer Shabina Khan shares stories behind viral steps

Choreographer Shabina Khan is busy with a lot going around in Bollywood. With her 15-year experience, the choreographer behind some viral steps shares her experience of working in multi-starrer Pagalpanti and how it is a dream come true to work with director Anees Bazmee.

Excerpts from an interview:

How experimental did you get with Pagalpanti’s choreography? Were there any moves that you’re particularly proud of?

Pagalpanti choreography was a roller coaster ride because it was unique and different; The choreography required me to portray a ghost dancing and scaring the other characters at the same time I had to ensure that Urvashi looked sensual doing the act.

The song Tera Bimar Dil is an iconic one, I have grown up dancing on this number, so I had to ensure I was doing justice to the remake. I am a huge Sridevi fan and I have worked with Urvashi in the past and I know she is a fabulous dancer and we have that trust in each other. She completely trusted me and I worked on her expressions, if you see the hook step that I have created is so simple yet so catchy and it has been loved by the audience.

Shabina Khan | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Can you describe the process of working with director Anees Bazmee? How should directors make the most of a choreographer

?

Working with Anees Bazmee has been a dream come true. I have worked with him as an assistant choreographer in the past but when he told me that he is giving me this opportunity that too I had to recreate an iconic number I was ecstatic. His movies are so fun and entertaining, and the songs are always popular, so when he gave me the brief, he was clear as to what he wanted, and I think we worked well together in sync.

What is it like working with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz on the set of Pagalpanti? Was there an exchange of ideas?

Working with Anil sir felt like I had time travelled and gone a couple of decades back to the time when I was an assistant choreographer and he was the actor in most of the movies. He has not aged one bit, he still has that same kind of energy. In fact I think he is more energetic than ever now! Even though he was not there in the song, he was around on the sets and it is always a laughter riot with Anil sir and Arshad (Arshad Warsi.)

John, Urvashi, Arshad, Ileana, Kriti, Pulkit are amazing to work with. They completely trusted me and gave their 100% to the song. John Abraham is a choreographer’s dream; he pays attention to you, listens and gives his best shot.

Generally, when it is a multi-starrer it becomes very difficult to manage and satisfy all the stars but thankfully nothing of that sort happened here. They all not just bonded with each other but with everyone working on the set.

You also worked on Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu. What was he like in the choreography sessions? How much do you work with Telugu cinema and would you like to work with them more?

Mahesh Babu is a great actor to work with. I have done quite a few projects in the south, now I am more focused on Hindi cinema but otherwise I have worked with some of the biggest names in the south.

Right from Jagapati Babu to Suriya and Karthi, Pawan Kalyan and Taapsee Pannu to Tamannaah, I have choreographed for many actors in the south. My relationship there is extremely good.

Director Ram Gopal Varma gave me my first break in Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon and I choreograph for all his Telugu films as well.

In the southern film industries, people are punctual and they give you a lot of creative freedom, which makes the overall job enjoyable.