Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman-starrer ‘Bun Tikki’ begins production

November 19, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

Faraz Arif Ansari of ‘Sheer Qorma’ fame is directing the film

PTI

Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman | Photo Credit: @manishmalhotra05/Instagram

We had previously reported that veteran Hindi actor Zeenat Aman is making her comeback into films with a movie titled Bun Tikki, co-starring Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi. The film started production in Shimla on Sunday, the makers announced.

Faraz Arif Ansari of Sheer Qorma fame will direct the film, which is backed by Jio Studios and celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra's banner Stage 5 Production.

Bollywood’s ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ girl Zeenat Aman on playing the muse for jewellery brand Misho

Malhotra shared the film update on his official Instagram account.

Malhotra announced the launch of his production house in September. The first project under Stage 5 Production is Train From Chhapraula, directed by Tisca Chopra. The film stars Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, Sharat Saxena, Kusha Kapila and Anurag Kashyap.

ADVERTISEMENT

