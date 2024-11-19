ADVERTISEMENT

Shabana Azmi to be feted with retrospective at France's Festival des 3 Continents

Updated - November 19, 2024 10:12 am IST

The National Award-winning actor will travel to France to be a part of the event celebrating her milestone

PTI

Shabana Azmi | Photo Credit: Sunil Khandare

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who completed 50 years in Hindi cinema in 2024, will be honoured with a retrospective of her films at the 46th Festival des 3 Continents in France. The film gala, which began in Nantes on November 15, will conclude on November 23.

How Shabana Azmi turned the spotlight on women in Hindi cinema

According to a press release, four of Azmi's critically-acclaimed movies — her 1974 debut Ankur, Mandi, Masoom and Arth — will be showcased at the festival.

The National Award-winning actor, equally at home with masala films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Amar Akbar Anthony, Parvarish as well as international projects like Son of the Pink Panther and web series Halo, will travel to France to be a part of the event celebrating her milestone.

Azmi, who has starred in over 150 films and has won the National Film Award for best actress five times, will next be seen in Bun Tikki.

Shabana Azmi conducts masterclass at MAMI 2024, celebrating 50 years in cinema

Festival des 3 Continents, or Three Continents Festival, is an annual festival held in Nantes devoted to the cinemas of Asia, Africa and Latin America. It aims to promote cultural diversity and foster dialogue among filmmakers and audiences from around the world, according to a press release.

Last year, megastar Amitabh Bachchan was feted with a retrospective of his films at the festival.

