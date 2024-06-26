GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ravi Varman among 487 new Academy members

Independent filmmaker Rima Das, known for acclaimed and awarded titles such as ‘Tora’s Husband’ and ‘Village Rockstars’, is also joining Rajamouli in the Directors’ branch

Updated - June 26, 2024 11:39 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 11:31 am IST

PTI
Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli

Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, "RRR" director SS Rajamouli, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and noted cinematographer Ravi Varman are among the new 487 members invited this year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a statement shared on its website, the Academy on late Tuesday night said the list includes artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.

Academy Museum announces event honouring music of Indian cinema

Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity, according to the Los-Angeles based institution.

Azmi, a stalwart in both Indian and international cinema, has been invited to join the Actors branch. The news comes as Azmi completes 50 years in the industry; she made her groundbreaking debut in Shyam Benegal's "Ankur" (1974).

Known for films such as "Godmother", "Arth", "The Reluctant Fundamentalist", "In Custody" and most recently "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", the multiple award winning actor has starred in over 140 Hindi films and 12 international productions.

Rajamouli, the man behind the epic period spectacle "RRR" which became the first Indian feature production to win an Academy Award in 2023, has been included in the Director's branch.

Independent filmmaker Rima Das, known for acclaimed and awarded titles such as "Tora’s Husband" and "Village Rockstars", is also joining Rajamouli in the segment.

‘Tora’s Husband’ movie review: Rima Das tells a delicate, haunting pandemic story

Renowned producer Sidhwani, who has backed celebrated movies such as "Gully Boy" and "Dil Chahta Hai", will be part of the Producers branch.

Director of photography Varman has been invited to join the Cinematographers branch. His credits include "Japan", "Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", and Shankar's upcoming "Indian 2".

Rama Rajamouli, "RRR" costume designer and wife of Rajamouli, has been invited to the Costume Designers branch. Part of the Production and Technology branch is choreographer Prem Rakshith, who created the complex but perfectly synthesised moves in the best original song Oscar winner "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR".

Sheetal Sharma, known for her work on movies such as “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Kesari”, will join Rama Rajamouli in the section.

Documentary filmmaker Hemal Trivedi (“Among the Believers,” “Saving Face”) is part of the Documentary branch.

Rajinikanth-Pa Ranjith’s ‘Kaala’ becomes the only Indian title to be listed in BFI’s 25 films of 21st century

"We are thrilled to welcome this year's class of new members to the Academy. These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement.

From the Indian film industry, A R Rahman, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Suriya, Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ali Fazal, Aditya Chopra, Guneet Monga, Reema Kagti, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor are already members of the Academy.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.