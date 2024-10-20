ADVERTISEMENT

Shabana Azmi conducts masterclass at MAMI 2024, celebrating 50 years in cinema

Updated - October 20, 2024 12:49 pm IST

Engaging in conversation with actress Vidya Balan, the seasoned actress discussed experiences and insights from her five decades in cinema

The Hindu Bureau

Shabana Azmi in conversation with Vidya Balan at MAMI 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi led a masterclass at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, engaging in conversation with actress Vidya Balan. The session offered audiences an opportunity to hear Azmi discuss her five decades in cinema, sharing personal experiences and insights from working with some of the industry’s most influential filmmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Shabana Azmi turned the spotlight on women in Hindi cinema

Azmi reflected on her collaborations with directors such as Shyam Benegal, Mahesh Bhatt, Satyajit Ray, and Deepa Mehta. Speaking about her time working with Bhatt, she said, “For one of the movies, we didn’t have a script... I would wear my own clothes and turn up on the sets. But it was like he pressed a button, and I would start.”

She also spoke about a memorable moment while filming the song “Tum Itna Kyun Muskura Rahe Ho” for Arth. “On the third day, I froze. Just before the clap, Mahesh said, ‘Look exposed.’ That was the best instruction anyone could have given me,” she recalled, explaining how the direction helped her deliver the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussion covered the challenges of theatre acting, with Azmi describing the pressure of performing on stage. “The butterflies in my stomach become as large as elephants,” she said. “But once the first dialogue is set, a certain ease follows.” She emphasized the value of working in both theatre and film, noting how actors like Ralph Fiennes balance the two.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Conclave’ trailer: Ralph Fiennes is caught in a papal war in Edward Berger’s latest awards contender

Vidya Balan also shared her experience as an untrained actor, explaining how she relies on directors for guidance. She expressed a desire to explore comedy, mentioning Sridevi’s work in Mr. India as an example of effective physical comedy by a female actor.

MAMI 2024: ‘All We Imagine As Light’ opens festival; Shabana Azmi receives Excellence in Cinema award

MAMI recognized Azmi’s contributions to Indian cinema by presenting her with the Excellence in Cinema Award at the festival’s opening. A special screening of Arth is scheduled for today, October 20, as part of the celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US