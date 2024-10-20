Shabana Azmi conducts masterclass at MAMI 2024, celebrating 50 Years in cinema

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi led a masterclass at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, engaging in conversation with actress Vidya Balan. The session offered audiences an opportunity to hear Azmi discuss her five decades in cinema, sharing personal experiences and insights from working with some of the industry’s most influential filmmakers.

Azmi reflected on her collaborations with directors such as Shyam Benegal, Mahesh Bhatt, Satyajit Ray, and Deepa Mehta. Speaking about her time working with Bhatt, she said, “For one of the movies, we didn’t have a script... I would wear my own clothes and turn up on the sets. But it was like he pressed a button, and I would start.”

She also spoke about a memorable moment while filming the song “Tum Itna Kyun Muskura Rahe Ho” for Arth. “On the third day, I froze. Just before the clap, Mahesh said, ‘Look exposed.’ That was the best instruction anyone could have given me,” she recalled, explaining how the direction helped her deliver the scene.

The discussion covered the challenges of theatre acting, with Azmi describing the pressure of performing on stage. “The butterflies in my stomach become as large as elephants,” she said. “But once the first dialogue is set, a certain ease follows.” She emphasized the value of working in both theatre and film, noting how actors like Ralph Fiennes balance the two.

Vidya Balan also shared her experience as an untrained actor, explaining how she relies on directors for guidance. She expressed a desire to explore comedy, mentioning Sridevi’s work in Mr. India as an example of effective physical comedy by a female actor.

MAMI recognized Azmi’s contributions to Indian cinema by presenting her with the Excellence in Cinema Award at the festival’s opening. A special screening of Arth is scheduled for today, October 20, as part of the celebrations.