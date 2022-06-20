A poster of ‘Shabaash Mithu’ | Photo Credit: Viacom18 Studios

The film will release in theatres on July 15

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming sports drama Shabaash Mithu was unveiled earlier today. The film is a biopic of the former captain of Indian women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj.

The trailer, which spans almost three minutes, promises an emotional story of an eight-year-old girl with big dreams, who overcomes obstacles to become a celebrated captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team. In a career spanning 23 years, Mithali has hit over 10000 ODI runs with seven consecutive 50s ,and has led India in four World Cups.

With a story idea by creative producer Ajit Andhare, the film has a screenplay by Priya Avem and is directed by Srijit Mukherji.

Amit Trivedi has scored the music for the film, which has cinematography by Sirsha Ray and editing by Sreekar Prasad. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu will release in theatres on July 15.

Meanwhile, Taapsee, last seen in Loop Lapeta, had earlier played an athlete in Rashmi Rocket. Her upcoming slate of releases include Dobaaraa, Woh Ladki Hai Kaha?, Blurr, and Dunki.