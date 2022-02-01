Shaan collaborates with international rapper Delsol for his latest release

01 February 2022 16:44 IST

Titled ‘Bom Billi’, the dancehall track has four different versions

For Shaan, the recent past has been about embracing the new. And perhaps that is why he wants his audience to expect something they didn’t. “I have been trying to explore different styles in not just singing but also composing and enjoying the various genres,” says Shaan over a call from Mumbai. And the proof for that lie in his latest releases ‘Rang Le’ and ‘Bom Billi’, each dramatically different from the other.

‘Bom Billi’ that released today (February 1) is an international collaboration with American rapper Delsol. Stating that he is “doing an international collaboration after almost 12 years,” Shaan adds, “My previous ones were with (English boy band) Blue, (Danish pop rock band) Michael Learns To Rock, and (Moroccan singer) Samira Said.” This dancehall track has four different versions: (Desi rappers paradise, Reggaeton, Latin and Delhi Rappers Paradise), along with different videos. The phrase Bom Billi is gibberish, he says, but works well as the hook in the song.

As someone who resists being slotted into a particular genre, Shaan says, through ‘Rang Le’ he explored Sufi rock for the first time. The song has a vibe reminiscent of ‘Sayonee’ by Junoon and ‘Bulleya’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The video, shot in Turkey, features Shaan and his band, with the singer looking dapper in an all-black ensemble as he stretches out his arms, à la Shah Rukh Khan, and performs atop a ruin in Antalya. The melody is as hauntingly beautiful as the site. The song is a result of his love for Sufi poet Bulle Shah’s works.

This year, 2022, marks 30 years of Shaan in the industry. He started at a time when the market was brimming with original indie hits and contributed to the space with albums such as Naujawan with sister Sagarika, Tanha Dil, and Tishnagi . Today, although the music scene is dominated by remixes and recreations of old songs, there is also a lot of original music coming out, offering listeners whole lot of choices, he says.

Shaan’s rich tapestry of work also includes songs in myriad regional languages, appearances as host and judge on television shows, and cameos in movies. The latest on that list is Music School, a film starring Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran. It is all a part of staying relevant, a process he enjoys. “Adapt but do not completely change yourself just to be part of the scenario,” he says, adding that it is important to hold on to what is intrinsically ‘you’.