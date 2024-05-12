ADVERTISEMENT

‘Shōgun’ may be returning for Season 2 with Hiroyuki Sanada to reprise role

Published - May 12, 2024 12:30 pm IST

The prospect of a second season looks to further explore the fictional interpretation of the real-life Tokugawa Shogunate in 17th century feudal Japan

The Hindu Bureau

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in FX’s ‘Shōgun’

Lord Yoshii Toranaga in FX’s limited series Shōgun, has officially signed on to return for Season 2, according to Deadline. Hiroyuki Sanada’s reprisal of the pivotal character is seen as essential for the series’ potential continuation beyond its initial installment.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Shōgun’ series finale review: A finespun, powerful farewell to the Anna Sawai-led feudal saga

As discussions about extending Shōgun progress, FX is considering a shift in its Emmy categorization from a limited series to a drama series. This decision could have significant implications for the show’s Emmy prospects in 2024.

Shōgun has been a significant investment for FX, with its meticulous production spanning multiple continents over six years. The series has garnered critical acclaim and strong viewership, solidifying its position as a flagship production for the network.

The power of translation: How ‘Shōgun’ champions the art of understanding

While details are still being ironed out, the prospect of a second season looks to further explore the fictional interpretation of the real-life Tokugawa Shogunate in 17th century feudal Japan, even though James Clavell’s novel was entirely adapted in the first season by writer’s Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The success of Shōgun has propelled it into contention as a frontrunner in the competitive limited/anthology series category. However, the network’s aspirations for a multi-season narrative may prompt a transition to the drama series classification, aligning it with controversial predecessors like Downton Abbey and Big Little Lies.

Carlos Rosario on designing for ‘Shōgun,’ set in 17th Century Japan
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US