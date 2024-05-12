‘Shōgun’ may be returning for Season 2 with Hiroyuki Sanada to reprise role

Lord Yoshii Toranaga in FX’s limited series Shōgun, has officially signed on to return for Season 2, according to Deadline. Hiroyuki Sanada’s reprisal of the pivotal character is seen as essential for the series’ potential continuation beyond its initial installment.

ADVERTISEMENT

As discussions about extending Shōgun progress, FX is considering a shift in its Emmy categorization from a limited series to a drama series. This decision could have significant implications for the show’s Emmy prospects in 2024.

Shōgun has been a significant investment for FX, with its meticulous production spanning multiple continents over six years. The series has garnered critical acclaim and strong viewership, solidifying its position as a flagship production for the network.

While details are still being ironed out, the prospect of a second season looks to further explore the fictional interpretation of the real-life Tokugawa Shogunate in 17th century feudal Japan, even though James Clavell’s novel was entirely adapted in the first season by writer’s Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo.

The success of Shōgun has propelled it into contention as a frontrunner in the competitive limited/anthology series category. However, the network’s aspirations for a multi-season narrative may prompt a transition to the drama series classification, aligning it with controversial predecessors like Downton Abbey and Big Little Lies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.