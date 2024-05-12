GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Shōgun’ may be returning for Season 2 with Hiroyuki Sanada to reprise role

The prospect of a second season looks to further explore the fictional interpretation of the real-life Tokugawa Shogunate in 17th century feudal Japan

Published - May 12, 2024 12:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in FX’s ‘Shōgun’

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in FX’s ‘Shōgun’

Lord Yoshii Toranaga in FX’s limited series Shōgun, has officially signed on to return for Season 2, according to Deadline. Hiroyuki Sanada’s reprisal of the pivotal character is seen as essential for the series’ potential continuation beyond its initial installment.

‘Shōgun’ series finale review: A finespun, powerful farewell to the Anna Sawai-led feudal saga

As discussions about extending Shōgun progress, FX is considering a shift in its Emmy categorization from a limited series to a drama series. This decision could have significant implications for the show’s Emmy prospects in 2024.

Shōgun has been a significant investment for FX, with its meticulous production spanning multiple continents over six years. The series has garnered critical acclaim and strong viewership, solidifying its position as a flagship production for the network.

The power of translation: How ‘Shōgun’ champions the art of understanding

While details are still being ironed out, the prospect of a second season looks to further explore the fictional interpretation of the real-life Tokugawa Shogunate in 17th century feudal Japan, even though James Clavell’s novel was entirely adapted in the first season by writer’s Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo.

The success of Shōgun has propelled it into contention as a frontrunner in the competitive limited/anthology series category. However, the network’s aspirations for a multi-season narrative may prompt a transition to the drama series classification, aligning it with controversial predecessors like Downton Abbey and Big Little Lies.

Carlos Rosario on designing for ‘Shōgun,’ set in 17th Century Japan

Related Topics

English cinema / television / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.