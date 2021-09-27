‘Sex/Life’ renewed for a second season at Netflix

Movies

The hit show Sex/Life is set to return for a second season on streaming platform Netflix.

The relationship drama that starred Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette, will come back for a sophomore season, with the star cast.

Showrunner, creator, executive producer and writer Stacy Rukeyser said in a statement, “Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying.”

She added, “When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

The show was inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by B.B. Easton, and focuses on a love triangle between a woman, her husband and her past.

Accoring to reports, the show was watched by 67 million households in its first four weeks on Netflix, after its premiere.


