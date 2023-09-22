ADVERTISEMENT

Sex Pistols documentary in the works

September 22, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

‘I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol’ will be directed by Andre Relis and Nick Mead

The Hindu Bureau

The Sex Pistols | Photo Credit: @sexpistols/Instagram

According to an article in The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary British punk rockers The Sex Pistols are getting a new documentary based on the memoir by one of its original band members.

VMI Worldwide is bankrolling the documentary that’s adapted from bassist Glen Matlock’s 1990 novel ‘I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol’. The film will reportedly cover Matlock’s journey as a Pistols founding member and a musician who wrote 10 of the 12 iconic tracks on their only studio album, ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’. The film will also cover how he provided bass and backing vocals on ‘Anarchy in the U.K. as well as his departure from the band in 1977.

It’s also reported that the documentary will feature exclusive interviews with rock n roll legends from the era. I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol will be directed by Andre Relis and Nick Mead. The producers also include Matlock, Jessica Bennett and Nick Mead with Stephen Nemeth serving as executive producer.

