HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Sex Pistols documentary in the works

‘I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol’ will be directed by Andre Relis and Nick Mead

September 22, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Sex Pistols

The Sex Pistols | Photo Credit: @sexpistols/Instagram

According to an article in The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary British punk rockers The Sex Pistols are getting a new documentary based on the memoir by one of its original band members.

ALSO READ
‘All of Us Strangers’ trailer: Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott find love and deal with past trauma

VMI Worldwide is bankrolling the documentary that’s adapted from bassist Glen Matlock’s 1990 novel ‘I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol’. The film will reportedly cover Matlock’s journey as a Pistols founding member and a musician who wrote 10 of the 12 iconic tracks on their only studio album, ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’. The film will also cover how he provided bass and backing vocals on ‘Anarchy in the U.K. as well as his departure from the band in 1977.

It’s also reported that the documentary will feature exclusive interviews with rock n roll legends from the era. I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol will be directed by Andre Relis and Nick Mead. The producers also include Matlock, Jessica Bennett and Nick Mead with Stephen Nemeth serving as executive producer.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / music

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.