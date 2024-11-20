ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sex Education’ star Emma Mackey joins cast of new film from JJ Abrams

Published - November 20, 2024 03:55 pm IST

‘Sex Education’ star Emma Mackey has joined JJ Abrams’ upcoming feature film, alongside Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega

PTI

Actor Emma Mackey. | Photo Credit: emmamackeyofficial/Instagram

Sex Education star Emma Mackey has joined the cast of Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams' upcoming feature film. Abrams, known for blockbusters such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek and Mission: Impossible III, has penned the new movie and will also produce it through his banner Bad Robot.

It remains unclear whether Abrams will also be directing the project. Mackey, who broke out with her role of Maeve Wiley from Netflix series Sex Education, will feature in the movie alongside Twisters star Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega of Wednesday fame.

The project, which hails from Hollywood studio Warner Bros, will start production next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mackey, 28, most recently starred in Greta Gerwig's smash hit movie Barbie and Emily, the biographical drama movie on the life of famous English novelist Emily Bronte.

The actor will be next seen in Hot Milk, an indie film co-starring Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps, as well as 20th Century Studios' all-star comedy Ella McCay, written and directed by Jim Brooks.

