 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Sex Education’ star Emma Mackey joins cast of new film from JJ Abrams

‘Sex Education’ star Emma Mackey has joined JJ Abrams’ upcoming feature film, alongside Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega

Published - November 20, 2024 03:55 pm IST

PTI
Actor Emma Mackey.

Actor Emma Mackey. | Photo Credit: emmamackeyofficial/Instagram

Sex Education star Emma Mackey has joined the cast of Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams' upcoming feature film. Abrams, known for blockbusters such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek and Mission: Impossible III, has penned the new movie and will also produce it through his banner Bad Robot.

Emma Mackey to leave ‘Sex Education’ after season 4

It remains unclear whether Abrams will also be directing the project. Mackey, who broke out with her role of Maeve Wiley from Netflix series Sex Education, will feature in the movie alongside Twisters star Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega of Wednesday fame.

The project, which hails from Hollywood studio Warner Bros, will start production next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mackey, 28, most recently starred in Greta Gerwig's smash hit movie Barbie and Emily, the biographical drama movie on the life of famous English novelist Emily Bronte.

ALSO READ:‘Sex Education’ season 4 series review: A fond, fitting farewell to Otis and the Moordale gang 

The actor will be next seen in Hot Milk, an indie film co-starring Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps, as well as 20th Century Studios' all-star comedy Ella McCay, written and directed by Jim Brooks.

Published - November 20, 2024 03:55 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.