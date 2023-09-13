‘Sex Education’ Season 4 trailer: Parting passions

September 13, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

Netflix has debuted the trailer of the fourth and final season of Sex Education. Created by Laurie Nunn, the popular British teen drama will premiere its concluding season on September 21.

In the new season, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) are holding fast as they explore their new life at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Meanwhile, Maeve (Emma Mackey), unmoored at a top-flight university in the US, is texting Otis, and - to the internet’s delight - missing him dearly.

The trailer pulls at the heartstrings as it teases a happy ending to Maeve and Otis’s tumultuous relationship.

“With Maeve in America and Moordale closed, Otis must find his footing at free-spirited Cavendish College — but he’s not the only sex therapist on campus,” reads a longline of season 4.

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy joins the series as Mr. Molloy, a famous author and a tutor for Maeve at her new college. We also catch up with Gillian Anderson as Otis’s sex therapist mum Jean Milburn.