‘Sex Education’ Season 3 trailer: Much more ado over Moordale

A still from season three of ‘Sex Education’

07 September 2021 18:27 IST

Otis and his merry gang return once again September 17 on Netflix

Netflix has finally released the official trailer for the third season of Sex Education.

Eight new episodes are set to premiere on September 17.

Lots of drama is underway this time around: Otis is fooling around, Jean is pregnant, Eric and Adam are officially dating, and there’s a new Moordale headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke).

The official synopsis just reads: “Word of the “sex school” gets out as a new head teacher tries to control a rambunctious student body and Otis attempts to hide his secret hookup.”

Regular cast members such as Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, and Tanya Reynolds are all back.

New additions include Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, singerr Dua Saleh making her acting debut as new student Cal, and Indra Ové as Elsie’s foster mother Anna.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. Season three is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo.