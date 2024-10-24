‘Severance’ Season 2 trailer: Adam Scott returns to work for round two

The highly anticipated second season of Severance is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025. Following the gripping events of season one, the dystopian workplace thriller will be releasing one episode every Friday until March 21.

The new trailer teases Mark Scout (Adam Scott) racing through the labyrinthine halls of Lumon Industries, with echoes from season one’s intense finale in the background, set to The Who’s “Eminence Front”. As Mark and his colleagues push further into the dangerous secrets behind the severance process, the stakes rise — and so does the tension.

The star-studded cast returns, featuring Britt Lower, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, and more. Season two will also introduce new faces, including Sarah Bock, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever, and Bob Balaban.

Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, who helms five episodes this season, the show also enlists directors Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné. Series creator Dan Erickson continues to lead the writing and production team, with Fifth Season serving as the studio behind the series.

Season one of Severance garnered widespread acclaim, earning 14 Emmy nominations and several major industry awards, including Writers Guild and Screen Actors Guild nods.

