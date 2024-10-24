GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Severance’ Season 2 trailer: Adam Scott returns to work for round two

Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, who helms five episodes this season, the star-studded cast returns, featuring Britt Lower, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and more

Updated - October 24, 2024 12:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Severance’ Season 2

A still from ‘Severance’ Season 2 | Photo Credit: Apple TV

The highly anticipated second season of Severance is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025. Following the gripping events of season one, the dystopian workplace thriller will be releasing one episode every Friday until March 21.

‘Severance’ review: Corporate hell meets dystopian sci-fi in thrilling workplace drama

The new trailer teases Mark Scout (Adam Scott) racing through the labyrinthine halls of Lumon Industries, with echoes from season one’s intense finale in the background, set to The Who’s “Eminence Front”. As Mark and his colleagues push further into the dangerous secrets behind the severance process, the stakes rise — and so does the tension.

The star-studded cast returns, featuring Britt Lower, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, and more. Season two will also introduce new faces, including Sarah Bock, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever, and Bob Balaban.

‘Mission Impossible’ casts ‘Severance’ star Tramell Tillman for next film

Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, who helms five episodes this season, the show also enlists directors Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné. Series creator Dan Erickson continues to lead the writing and production team, with Fifth Season serving as the studio behind the series.

Season one of Severance garnered widespread acclaim, earning 14 Emmy nominations and several major industry awards, including Writers Guild and Screen Actors Guild nods.

Published - October 24, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.