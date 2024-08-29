Setting up committee to probe exploitation in Kollywood, says actor and Nadigar Sangam General Secretary Vishal

A committee to probe instances of sexual exploitation and harassment in the Tamil film industry will be formed in the next ten days, said actor and Nadigar Sangam General Secretary Vishal on Thursday.

Vishal was addressing the press on his 47th birthday when he was asked about the recent disclosures made by the Hema Committee report in Kerala, and whether a similar committee could be constituted in Tamil Nadu.

“The Nadigar Sangam will form a committee in the next ten days,” Vishal was quoted as saying. “Preparations are underway. An announcement will be made soon. It is our duty to do so.”

He stressed that the Nadigar Sangam, a union of actors in Tamil Nadu, is not just for the men in the industry. “It is also for women to know that there is someone there for them.”

The report of the three-member Justice Hema Committee, formed in 2017, was released to the public on August 19, 2024, revealing shocking horrid tales of discrimination, exploitation and sexual harassment of women in the Malayalam film industry. The report, submitted by the committee to the Kerala government in December 2019, was released with limited redactions. It has subsequently stirred a nationwide reckoning about how women are treated across film industries in India.

In Kerala, the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) was dissolved amid growing allegations of sexual assault and misbehaviour raised by women against some of its members. The resignees included AMMA president and senior actor Mohanlal.

Vishal, talking to the media, said that there are “definitely insane men who have no respect for women and make such demands”.

“Women need to be cautious,” Vishal said. “They need to verify if the company is legitimate and if they’re truly making a movie as they’re claiming. They should check all of this before signing on. They should be fearless and clobber such men with slippers,” the actor-producer stated.

Vishal also said that there are ‘fraudsters’ in the Tamil industry who exploit women on the pretext of opportunities.

“In the Tamil film industry, there are fraudsters who promise female artistes roles in the movie, call them for photoshoots and auditions and then disappear. Women should be wary of them,” he said.

He continued, “If women in the industry feel disrespected or are made uncomfortable or feel that they are exploited by men they should slap them with their slippers. Women should must be brave in all circumstances.”

On allegations of sexual assault against prominent figures in the Malayalam industry, such as actor and CPI(M) leader Mukesh and actor Siddique, Vishal said, “If you have committed a crime you ought to go to jail. You can’t escape after destroying a woman’s life.”