Heavy showers damage sets of ‘Chatrapathi’ Hindi remake in Hyderabad

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

HYDERABAD

03 June 2021 13:05 IST

Portions of the massive rural set put up for director V V Vinayak’s film starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, were damaged recently due to pre-monsoon showers

The 2005 Telugu film Chatrapathi, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Prabhas, is now being remade in Hindi by Pen Studios and will introduce Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to Hindi cinema. A massive rural set was put up in Hyderabad for the film, under the supervision of production designer Sunil Babu, at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore. The recent pre-monsoon showers in the city, however, proved to be detrimental for the rustic set.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Advertising

Advertising

The film’s publicists Vamsi-Shekhar duo state that the unit was all set to begin filming from April 22, but had to shelve the plans when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in Telangana.

It had taken Sunil Babu’s team 40 days to construct the set, and now the team is weighing its options depending on the monsoon forecast as well as permissions for film shoots.

Sunil Babu is known for his work in films such as Ghajini, Maharshi and MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, among several other projects.

The Hindi version of Chatrapathi will have the story unfolding in the backdrop of Gujarat. Other details of cast and crew are yet to be revealed.