Seth Rogen’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ trailer out

March 07, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is directed by Jeff Rowe of ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’, ‘Gravity Falls’ and ‘Disenchantment’ fame

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the trailer of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ | Photo Credit: @ParamountPictures/YouTube

Producer and actor Seth Rogen announced the main voice cast of Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, and Point Grey Productions’ CG-animated theatrical film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Rogen made the announcement at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 4, and was joined on stage by the voice cast Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael). The makers also released the film’s trailer.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

The rest of the cast includes Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is directed by Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Gravity Falls, Disenchantment). The film is set to hit theatres on August 4, 2023.

