Sequel to Asif Ali, Biju Menon’s ‘Thalavan’ announced

The makers announced the sequel of the Jis Joy-directed film with a special announcement teaser video

Published - July 22, 2024 04:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Thalavan’; title design from the announcement teaser

Poster of ‘Thalavan’; title design from the announcement teaser | Photo Credit: @thalavan_movie/Instagram

A sequel to the latest Malayalam investigative thriller, Thalavan, starring Asif Ali and Biju Menon, is in development, the makers announced at the success celebration event that was held in Kochi on Saturday.

Further, the team posted a special announcement teaser on Instagram that features a voice-over from actor Dileesh Pothan’s character in the film. “This (the first film) was a story about how a criminal within the police force went after the police. But this story does not end here. In the next episode, I will tell a story about someone who largely went unnoticed in this case’s story,” says the voice over.

Actor Asif Ali urges supporters to refrain from hate campaign against musician Ramesh Narayan

Directed by Jis Joy, Thalavan told the story of how a murder case triggers an intra-departmental rivalry between two police officers. Written by Sharath Perumbavoor and Anand Thevarakkattu, the film released in theatres on May 24.

The cast of the film also featured Anusree, Miya, Kottayam Nazeer, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Jaffer Idukki, Joji Mundakayam, Sujith Shanker, Renjit Shekar, Sabumon Abdusamad, Ansal Palluruthy, Tessa, Dinesh Prabhakar, Anuroop, Nandan Unni and Bilas Chandrahasan among others.

ALSO READ:Biju Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Suraj Venjaramoodu to star in ‘Rorschach’ maker’s next

With music scored by Deepak Dev, the film had cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan and editing by Sooraj ES. Arun Narayan and Sijo Sebastian bankrolled the film under their Arun Narayan Productions and London Studios banners.

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

