ADVERTISEMENT

Sequel of horror hit ‘It Follows’ in the works

October 31, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

The filming of the sequel of ‘It Follows’, the 2014 horror hit starring Maika Monroe, will begin in 2024

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘It Follows’ | Photo Credit: Rotten Tomatoes Indie/YouTube

The sequel of the horror hit It Follows is in the works. Production company Neon announced that it is developing a sequel to the 2014 film. The sequel is titled They Follow.

ALSO READ
Anne Hathaway to star in ‘It Follows’ director’s dinosaur film set in the 80s

It Follows starred Maika Monroe, who played a college student called Jay Height. In the film, is stalked by a mysterious entity that doesn’t stop following its victims. The film was directed by David Robert Mitchell. It also starred Jake Weary, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi and Lili Sepe.

ALSO READ:‘Poltergeist’ series in early development at Amazon

The makers haven’t yet revealed about the cast or plot of the sequel. In It Follows, the central character Jay realises that the monster will hunt her down after she has sex with her boyfriend. Jay’s boyfriend tells her that the monster targets are passed on via sexual intercourse.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It Follows was David Robert Mitchell’s second feature film after Myth of the American Sleepover in 2010. Reports say the filming of They Follow will begin in 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US