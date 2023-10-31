HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sequel of horror hit ‘It Follows’ in the works

The filming of the sequel of ‘It Follows’, the 2014 horror hit starring Maika Monroe, will begin in 2024

October 31, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘It Follows’

A still from ‘It Follows’ | Photo Credit: Rotten Tomatoes Indie/YouTube

The sequel of the horror hit It Follows is in the works. Production company Neon announced that it is developing a sequel to the 2014 film. The sequel is titled They Follow.

ALSO READ
Anne Hathaway to star in ‘It Follows’ director’s dinosaur film set in the 80s

It Follows starred Maika Monroe, who played a college student called Jay Height. In the film, is stalked by a mysterious entity that doesn’t stop following its victims. The film was directed by David Robert Mitchell. It also starred Jake Weary, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi and Lili Sepe.

ALSO READ:‘Poltergeist’ series in early development at Amazon

The makers haven’t yet revealed about the cast or plot of the sequel. In It Follows, the central character Jay realises that the monster will hunt her down after she has sex with her boyfriend. Jay’s boyfriend tells her that the monster targets are passed on via sexual intercourse.

It Follows was David Robert Mitchell’s second feature film after Myth of the American Sleepover in 2010. Reports say the filming of They Follow will begin in 2024.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.