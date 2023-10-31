Sequel of horror hit ‘It Follows’ in the works

October 31, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

The sequel of the horror hit It Follows is in the works. Production company Neon announced that it is developing a sequel to the 2014 film. The sequel is titled They Follow.

It's everywhere.



THEY FOLLOW.

The long-awaited sequel to the modern horror classic IT FOLLOWS from David Robert Mitchell.

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/V1IiS7PpzU — NEON (@neonrated) October 30, 2023

It Follows starred Maika Monroe, who played a college student called Jay Height. In the film, is stalked by a mysterious entity that doesn’t stop following its victims. The film was directed by David Robert Mitchell. It also starred Jake Weary, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi and Lili Sepe.

The makers haven’t yet revealed about the cast or plot of the sequel. In It Follows, the central character Jay realises that the monster will hunt her down after she has sex with her boyfriend. Jay’s boyfriend tells her that the monster targets are passed on via sexual intercourse.

It Follows was David Robert Mitchell’s second feature film after Myth of the American Sleepover in 2010. Reports say the filming of They Follow will begin in 2024.