Sendhil Ramamurthy live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan in ‘Never Have I Ever’

With roles in ‘Never Have I Ever’, ‘Heroes’ and ‘The Flash’, Sendhil Ramamurthy talks about the sci-fi and espionage trend, and sets the record straight on “thakkali sadam”

Sendhil Ramamurthy is a director’s actor, in that he chooses roles with equal measures of responsibility and pliability — and an added dose of the unknown. His acting repertoire reveals fan-favourite roles: cult series Heroes, in which he portrayed genetics professor Mohinder Suresh; spy-drama Covert Affairs, as CIA agent and analyst Jai Wilcox; and The Flash, as DC villain Dr Ramsay Rosso or Bloodwork. Ramamurthy has also dabbled in voice-acting for animated projects, with roles in Overwatch: Alive, Lego Jurassic World and Family Man.

For the #LockdownWithWeekend live session with Ramamurthy, we will get chatting about his recent role in Never Have I Ever as Mohan Viswakumar, his pull towards espionage and science fiction, and memorable behind-the-scenes anecdotes. Plus, how science-fiction and spy-drama genres will see a revolution in the entertainment industry post-pandemic. He will also discuss his Indian lineage and if he has plans to make a mark in South Indian cinema. And, by popular demand, we will set the ‘thakkali sadam’ record straight!

This edition of the #LockdownWithWeekend series featuring Sendhil Ramamurthy is on Saturday May 23, at 7.30 pm IST / 10 am EDT on @thehinduweekend.

