Selvaraghavan confirms ‘Pudhupettai 2’ with Dhanush

07 March 2020 13:29 IST

Director-actor brother duo to work on fifth collaboration together, the sequel to their acclaimed 2006 gangster classic

On a hiatus post the release of NGK with Suriya, director Selvaraghavan, at an event hosted by his alma mater Dr.M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute, confirmed speculations that he is indeed going to start work on the much-anticipated sequel to the 2006 cult classic, Pudhupettai.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Selvaraghavan can be heard saying amid loud cheers, “I’m revealing for my fans, and because it is the college where I completed my engineering. After NGK, I’m working on a film with Dhanush. As we were discussing on what film it could be, we decided on doing Pudhupettai 2.” Last month, the actor posted a cryptic tweet to his Twitter page, which said, “Giving final touches to my script”, which was cause for excitement for his fan base.

Pudhupettai saw Dhanush play the role of Kokki Kumar, considered one of his most iconic characters and the sequel will see his re-emergence as Chennai’s most dreaded gangsters. The sequel will be the fifth time that the brothers are working together after films such as Thulluvatho Ilamai, Kadhal Konden, Pudupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

