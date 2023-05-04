ADVERTISEMENT

Selvaraghavan announces his next film as an actor; to share screen with Yogi Babu and Sunil

May 04, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to share that he’ll be starring in a film directed by Nathan Ranga

The Hindu Bureau

Selvaraghavan | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani/ The Hindu

Director Selvaraghavan, who made his acting debut with last year’s Beast, has starred in a slew of films in the last two years. The filmmaker has now announced a new film in which he’ll be starring as the lead.

ALSO READ
Selvaraghavan joins the cast of Vishal’s ‘Mark Antony’

Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to share that he’ll be starring in a film directed by Nathan Ranga which will also feature Yogi Babu and Sunil. 

The untitled film is produced by Harikrishnan and Durga Devi Harikrishnan under the banner Moment Entertainments. 

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan will next be seen in Aishwarya Rajesh’s Farhana and  Mark Antony starring Vishal and SJ Suryah.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US