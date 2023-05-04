Selvaraghavan announces his next film as an actor; to share screen with Yogi Babu and Sunil

May 04, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

Director Selvaraghavan, who made his acting debut with last year’s Beast, has starred in a slew of films in the last two years. The filmmaker has now announced a new film in which he’ll be starring as the lead.

Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to share that he’ll be starring in a film directed by Nathan Ranga which will also feature Yogi Babu and Sunil.

The untitled film is produced by Harikrishnan and Durga Devi Harikrishnan under the banner Moment Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan will next be seen in Aishwarya Rajesh’s Farhana and Mark Antony starring Vishal and SJ Suryah.