HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Selvaraghavan announces his next film as an actor; to share screen with Yogi Babu and Sunil

Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to share that he’ll be starring in a film directed by Nathan Ranga

May 04, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Selvaraghavan

Selvaraghavan | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani/ The Hindu

Director Selvaraghavan, who made his acting debut with last year’s Beast, has starred in a slew of films in the last two years. The filmmaker has now announced a new film in which he’ll be starring as the lead.

ALSO READ
Selvaraghavan joins the cast of Vishal’s ‘Mark Antony’

Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to share that he’ll be starring in a film directed by Nathan Ranga which will also feature Yogi Babu and Sunil. 

The untitled film is produced by Harikrishnan and Durga Devi Harikrishnan under the banner Moment Entertainments. 

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan will next be seen in Aishwarya Rajesh’s Farhana and  Mark Antony starring Vishal and SJ Suryah.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.