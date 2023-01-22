‘Selfiee’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi lock horns in this ‘star vs fan’ drama

January 22, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

The trailer of Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, was unveiled by the makers earlier today. The film, directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions, is set to hit screens on February 24.

The three-minute trailer of the film introduces Akshay as Vijay, a superstar actor, and Emraan Hashmi as Om Prakash, a cop and a die-hard fan of Vijay. Om desperately wants to fulfil his son’s wishes of taking a selfie with Vijay, and he executes a crazy plan to do so: summoning the superstar to the RTO at 7 in the morning to get him a driving licence. This doesn’t gell well with the actor, and he lashes out at the cop in front of his son. The fan then wages a war against his idol in this drama film.

Notably, the film also features a remixed version of ‘ Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, the track from Akshay Kumar’s 1994 film of the same name.

Selfiee is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. The original, directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy, starred Prithviraj Sukumaran as the superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of the motor vehicle inspector.

Written by Rishhabh Sharrma, Selfiee features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty as the female leads. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Kumar’s Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.