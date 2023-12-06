HamberMenu
‘Self Reliance’ trailer: Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick really can’t live without each other

Written and directed by Johnson, the film premieres on Hulu on January 12

December 06, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick in stills from ‘Self Reliance’

Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick in stills from ‘Self Reliance’ | Photo Credit: Hulu

The trailer of Hulu’s upcoming comedy film, Self Reliance, starring Jake Johnson and Anna Kendrick in the lead, is here. Johnson has also written and directed the film in his debut attempt.

The trailer introduces us to Thomas Walcott (Johnson), a middle-aged man working in network management, who gets invited by actor Andy Samberg (the actor himself in a cameo) to participate in a thrilling, Squid Game-ish darknet reality game. The rules of the game state that the players must outwit hunters attempting to kill them and survive for 30 days to win $1 million.

When Thomas realises that the hunters can only attack him when he’s alone, he seeks the help of his family and friends, but unfortunately, none of them believe him — you can’t blame them! This is of course until he meets a young woman (Kendrick) who is also playing the game.

Self Reliance also stars Natalie Morales, GaTa, Emily Hampshire, Mary Holland, Boban Marjanović, Christopher Lloyd, and Wayne Brady.

The Hulu original is produced by Lonely Island and Walcott Productions. Ali Bell, Joe Hardesty and Johnson serve as producers while Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone executive produce. Self Reliance premieres on Hulu on January 12.

