Selena Gomez set to play Linda Ronstadt in biopic

January 11, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

Hollywood pop singer and actor Selena Gomez is all set to play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic. As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, Gomez teased the role on Tuesday night by posting a picture of Ronstadt's 2013 memoir Simple Dreams on her Instagram story.

The music biopic is currently in pre-production, with producers including Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, who produced the 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. The other cast of the biopic has still not been announced. Ronstadt is a country, rock 'n' roll and Latin music legend, with her 1970s albums Heart Like a Wheel and Simple Dreams reaching critical and commercial success and showcasing her versatility across genres.

Throughout her career, she has won 11 Grammys, and she was honoured by both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy with Lifetime Achievement Awards, as per Variety. Ronstadt's 2019 documentary was directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman and chronicled the artist's nearly five-decade career and domination of the country-rock genre. In 2011, Ronstadt announced her retirement, later revealing she was no longer able to sing due to her progressive supranuclear palsy, which was originally mistaken for Parkinson's.

