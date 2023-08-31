Selena Gomez deletes ‘Only Murders....’ Instagram post after accused of breaking SAG-AFTRA strike rules

August 31, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

Actor-singer Selena Gomez on Thursday deleted an Instagram post that she had posted tagging her hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building after many accused her of breaking the strike rules that were set by the striking actors’ labour union SAG-AFTRA.

The video reportedly appeared to feature Gomez from the sets of the show and the caption read, “Missing and wanting @onlymurdershulu”

According to Variety, SAG-AFTRA’s strike rules prohibit members from promoting their work via press interviews or social media posts while the strike persists. The report adds that though Gomez did not encourage followers to watch the show in the post, tagging the official account of the series that lead followers to assume that the video was from the sets of the show. It remains unclear if this is a breach of the strike rules.

The third season of Only Murders in the Building premiered on Hulu on August 8, with weekly episodes being released until October 3. Also starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, the series follows three strangers with a shared interest in true crime podcasts who join together to investigate a death in the apartment building they all live in. Gomez plays one of the three, Mabel Mora.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by 20th Television, the series earned 17 Primetime Emmy nominations for its second season and won three.

Notably, Gomez recently released a new song titled ‘Single Soon.’

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.