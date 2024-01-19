Selena Gomez, David Henrie reunite for ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ sequel

January 19, 2024 02:25 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Actors Selena Gomez and David Henrie are returning to the sequel of the popular comedy 'Wizards of Waverly Place', reported People. The makers announced the pair, who starred as siblings in the original Disney Channel series, are reuniting for the sequel.

Gomez, 31, will reprise her character, Alex Russo, as a guest star in the pilot while Henrie, 34, will play Justin Russo as a series regular. The sequel will chronicle the aftermath of "a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door... and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World," according to an official synopsis.

Janice LeAnn Brown will play Billie, a powerful young wizard in need of instruction, in the new Disney Channel series. Alkaio Thiele will play Justin’s oldest kid, Roman, with Mimi Gianopulos portraying Justin’s wife Giada. Gomez also reacted to the news on social media, reposting a Deadline report, writing that she was “so excited”. She then shared a throwback photo of her and Henrie from the Wizards of Waverly Place set with the caption, “We’re back.”

Gomez and Henrie starred on Wizards of Waverly Place alongside Jake T. Austin as three wizard siblings whose parents own a sandwich shop in New York City. The Disney Channel show premiered in 2007 and lasted four seasons, later spawning Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie in 2009 and the standalone special, The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex, in 2013, reported People.