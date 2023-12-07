ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez crowned TikTok’s most popular artist of 2023

December 07, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The multi-hyphenate leads the top 10 musicians list as well which features Ice Spice, Natalie Jane, Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more

The Hindu Bureau

Selena Gomez | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

According to a report released by TikTok, Selena Gomez has been crowned as the social video-sharing platform’s most popular artist in the United States.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for speaking out, wishes for love to win over hatred

The multi-hyphenate leads the top 10 musicians list as well which features Ice Spice, Natalie Jane, Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more. She’s also the second-most popular artist worldwide after Kim Loaiza and is ahead of artists like Blackpink, Shakira and BTS.

A video featuring Gomez from February, of her getting ready for a 6 a.m. flight, acquired more than 24 million likes and ranked fourth on the top trending videos in the US.   

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok also released its top trending global songs of 2023 which featured ‘Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version’ by Fifty Fifty in the top position followed by ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ by Mae Stephens and ‘Collide (more sped up)‘ by Justine Skye. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US