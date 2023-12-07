Selena Gomez crowned TikTok’s most popular artist of 2023

December 07, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

According to a report released by TikTok, Selena Gomez has been crowned as the social video-sharing platform’s most popular artist in the United States.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for speaking out, wishes for love to win over hatred

The multi-hyphenate leads the top 10 musicians list as well which features Ice Spice, Natalie Jane, Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more. She’s also the second-most popular artist worldwide after Kim Loaiza and is ahead of artists like Blackpink, Shakira and BTS.

A video featuring Gomez from February, of her getting ready for a 6 a.m. flight, acquired more than 24 million likes and ranked fourth on the top trending videos in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok also released its top trending global songs of 2023 which featured ‘Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version’ by Fifty Fifty in the top position followed by ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ by Mae Stephens and ‘Collide (more sped up)‘ by Justine Skye.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.