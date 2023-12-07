Selena Gomez crowned TikTok’s most popular artist of 2023

December 07, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

According to a report released by TikTok, Selena Gomez has been crowned as the social video-sharing platform’s most popular artist in the United States.

The multi-hyphenate leads the top 10 musicians list as well which features Ice Spice, Natalie Jane, Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more. She’s also the second-most popular artist worldwide after Kim Loaiza and is ahead of artists like Blackpink, Shakira and BTS.

A video featuring Gomez from February, of her getting ready for a 6 a.m. flight, acquired more than 24 million likes and ranked fourth on the top trending videos in the US.

TikTok also released its top trending global songs of 2023 which featured ‘Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version’ by Fifty Fifty in the top position followed by ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ by Mae Stephens and ‘Collide (more sped up)‘ by Justine Skye.