Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’ to release on September 10

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in ‘Love Story’

18 August 2021 11:48 IST

The Telugu romance drama starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi eyes the Ganesh Chaturthi weekend

Director Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which was scheduled to arrive in theatres this summer but was postponed amid the second wave of COVID-19, will now release on September 10.

Love Story has been among the most anticipated Telugu films this year, bringing together director Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi for the second time after the blockbuster Fidaa (2017). The film’s soundtrack composed by Pawan Ch is already popular, with the folksy Saranga Dariya crossing 300 million views on YouTube.

The official announcement from the film team puts an end to recent speculation on whether Love Story will opt for a digital or theatrical release.