Sekhar Kammula to direct Dhanush

Director Sekhar Kammula will collaborate with actor Dhanush for a Hindi, Telugu and Tamil trilingual film

The announcement of an unexpected collaboration has taken netizens by pleasant surprise. Tamil superstar Dhanush will be directed by Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula for a trilingual film that will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film will be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

The formal announcement on Friday morning coincided with the birth anniversary of late Sunita Narang.

According to a statement from the unit, the team is in talks with actors and technicians representing film industries in different languages, in a bid to make this a pan-Indian project. Details of the cast and crew will be revealed soon; the film is expected to go on floors later this year.

The film will be presented by Sonali Narang.