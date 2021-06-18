Movies

Sekhar Kammula to direct Dhanush

Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula  

The announcement of an unexpected collaboration has taken netizens by pleasant surprise. Tamil superstar Dhanush will be directed by Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula for a trilingual film that will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film will be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

The formal announcement on Friday morning coincided with the birth anniversary of late Sunita Narang.

According to a statement from the unit, the team is in talks with actors and technicians representing film industries in different languages, in a bid to make this a pan-Indian project. Details of the cast and crew will be revealed soon; the film is expected to go on floors later this year.

The film will be presented by Sonali Narang.


