January 18, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

A formal puja ceremony marked the official launch of director Sekhar Kammula’s new film that will bring together actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush. The untitled film, referred to currently as #DNS, is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas and Sekhar Kammula’s Amigos Creations and stars Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.

#DNS, which stands for Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Sekhar Kammula), was formally launched with a puja ceremony on Thursday morning. The shooting schedule began on Wednesday and crucial scenes involving Dhanush were filmed, according to a statement from the film’s team.

Dhanush’s new Tamil film Captain Miller and Nagarjuna’s Telugu film Naa Saami Ranga, both released to coincide with the Pongal and Sankranti festivities, respectively, are currently running in theatres. This will be the first collaboration between the two actors.

Following the Telugu romance dramas Fidaa and Love Story, this film will be a departure for Sekhar Kammula and is expected to release in Telugu and Tamil. The technical team includes cinematographer Niketh Bommi, production designers Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre. More details of the cast and crew are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.