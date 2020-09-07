Movies

Sekhar Kammula resumes filming ‘Love Story’

Sekhar Kammula and Naga Chaitanya on set

Sekhar Kammula and Naga Chaitanya on set   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Director Sekhar Kammula and actor Naga Chaitanya resumed filming for their Telugu project Love Story in Hyderabad, on Monday. Resuming the last schedule of the film after six months, the team has decided to work with a minimal crew of not more than 15 members.

According to a statement from the production team, no cast or crew member will be permitted to leave the set until the shoot concludes. The team will adhere to personal distancing and wear masks on set. Preliminary screening and periodic testing is being carried out for all unit members.

Love Story is co-produced by Narayandas K Narang and P Rammohan Rao, and presented by Amigos Creations and Sonali Narang. The romance brings together Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi for the first time, accompanied by Rajeev Kanakala, Eshwari Rao, Devayani and others.

