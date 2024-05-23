‘Seinfeld’ star Michael Richards reflects on career, regrets, and racial outburst

Fans of the iconic sitcom 'Seinfeld' were given a surprise last month when Michael Richards, famously known for his role as Kramer, made a public appearance at the Hollywood premiere of Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix movie 'Unfrosted.' This marked one of the rare instances Richards has graced a major red carpet in nearly 18 years.

His career had taken a significant hit back in 2006 after a recorded outburst containing racial slurs directed at hecklers during a performance at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles. However, Richards is now making a return to the spotlight with the impending release of his memoir, titled 'Entrances and Exits.'

Speaking to People magazine recently, he emphasized that he is not seeking a comeback.He expressed remorse for the racial slurs uttered on that fateful night in 2006, stating, "I'm not racist. I have nothing against Black people.

"Reflecting on the incident, Richards explained, "My anger was all over the place and it came through hard and fast."He acknowledged the challenge of confronting his own emotions, opting to delve into self-analysis over the past two decades to understand the root cause of his outburst. Richards attributed much of his anger to deep-seated insecurities about his worth and acceptance, which manifested during his career peak on 'Seinfeld.'

Despite the immense success of the show, Richards admitted to turning down opportunities and rejecting accolades, citing feelings of unworthiness. This inner turmoil led him to retreat from the limelight following the 2006 incident. While he made sporadic appearances, primarily linked to his 'Seinfeld' roots, his acting opportunities dwindled. Now, as his memoir prepares to hit shelves, Richards hopes to share his personal journey of growth and redemption.

'Entrances and Exits,' slated for release on June 4, promises to offer readers insight into Richards' struggles, regrets, and the lessons he has learned along the way. (ANI)

