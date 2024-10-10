GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SEGA’s ‘Shinobi’ to receive live-action adaptation from ‘Extraction’ director Sam Hargrave

Hargrave will helm the adaptation of the classic 1987 arcade game, which centers on Joe Musashi, a modern-day ninja battling evil forces

Updated - October 10, 2024 03:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from SEGA’s ‘Shinobi’

A still from SEGA’s ‘Shinobi’ | Photo Credit: SEGA

Universal Pictures is bringing SEGA’s Shinobi video game franchise to the big screen, with Sam Hargrave set to direct. Known for his work on Netflix’s Extraction series, Hargrave will helm the adaptation of the classic 1987 arcade game, which centers on Joe Musashi, a modern-day ninja battling evil forces.

Ken Kobayashi is adapting the screenplay, while production is being led by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel of Marc Platt Productions, alongside Dmitri M. Johnson for Story Kitchen and Toru Nakahara for SEGA. The project follows Universal’s recent success in video game adaptations, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s, which grossed $1.4 billion and $290 million worldwide, respectively.

Shinobi, which has sold over 5 million copies globally and includes 14 games, is the latest Sega title to make the leap from consoles to cinemas. A new entry in the Shinobi series was announced in 2023.

Published - October 10, 2024 02:45 pm IST

