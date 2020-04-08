Seema Sonik Alimchand’s biography of Rajendra Kumar focuses on the man behind the ‘jubilee star’

The late actor Rajendra Kumar, fondly referred to as ‘Jubilee Kumar’, starred in a number of Hindi films that were silver jubilee hits in the 1960s — Dil Ek Mandir, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Arzoo and Sangam, among others. He considered his sea-facing bungalow in the then Bombay as his lucky charm. But the actor willingly sold it in 1969 to Rajesh Khanna, when the latter requested him. In Seema Sonik Alimchand’s biography Jubilee Kumar (published by Hachette India) the author describes how Rajesh Khanna’s fortunes took a turn for the better, while Rajendra Kumar’s own stardom was on the wane in the following years. The book traces Rajendra Kumar’s early years after Partition, when he moved from Sialkot to Bombay, his initial struggles before he became an actor, his rise to stardom, friends in cinema and personal life. Edited excerpts from an e-mail interview with the author:

What was it about Rajendra Kumar’s life that prompted you to write a book?

Of the superstars (especially romantic), in Indian films, Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Shah Rukh Khan, it was Rajendra Kumar who had an additional title — the ‘Jubilee Star’. Yet, little is known about his life journey and his immense stardom is less acknowledged. When Rajendra Kumar’s daughter Dimple Patel invited me to write her father’s biography, I searched and found the gleam of a story within the simplicity of his life journey. RK’s struggle to get a foothold in the film industry became of prime importance. His resilience, readiness to work, gratitude, stardom, knack of recognising winners and his playing to the audience as the good son, good husband, the good doctor made for an inspiring biography. The music/songs of his films were reminiscent of the golden era of Hindi films.

How forthcoming were his family, friends, acquaintances in the film industry to have candid conversations?

The most important interviews were with the family. I chatted for hours with RK’s wife Shukla Kumar and she was very forthcoming. A strong lady with strong ideas, she spoke no holds barred, as did the children, Kumar Gaurav, Dimple and Kaajal. I got some fantastic information about RK’s days before marriage to Shuklaji, from his brother Virendra Tuli. People in the film industry too spoke about him with great respect.

Seema Sonik Alimchand | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Did you stumble upon more details through Rajendra Kumar’s personal accounts than what emerged through other conversations?

There were a series of videos (about 10 hours) recorded by Dimple during his last years, in which he himself related his life’s stories.

It was like talking to him personally; his expressions and body language helped me read between the lines. Being a film buff since childhood, I had watched most of his films, and when I listened to the tapes, I could understand the person behind the star.

THE international link Nobel Laureate Bertrand Russell appears in a cameo in Aman (1967) and the book describes how Rajendra Kumar took a chance and wrote to Russell, who reciprocated warmly. Aman also featured ghazal exponent Jagjit Singh as an actor, and the film marked the début of Naseeruddin Shah as a junior artiste.

Seema Sonik Alimchand produced the album 100 Years of Hindi Film Music and has earlier authored The Warrior Within and Deedara aka Dara Singh, on Rajinikanth and Dara Singh respectively.

With interviews done, and after getting the facts from RK himself through his recordings, I wove a story. I had to play with words so as to not spoon-feed, revealing the truths but not having anything defamatory. When it’s a life story, it must be humane, with the ups, downs, strengths and weaknesses. Then the reader connects. The family was concerned about not hurting the sentiments of their old-time and current film friends.

What are some of the other interesting anecdotes that you stumbled upon that left you surprised and curious?

Rajendra Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s friendship surprised me. I hadn’t known about it, and also the camaraderie they shared... the Sangam incident when Rajendraji asked to speak [his own lines] after the song picturisation of ‘Dost Dost Na Raha’ and Rajji agreed, and retained the dialogue in the film.

The other revelation was how RK had helped so many actors and directors, his love for his family and his business acumen.

As a writer, how did you look at the actor’s waning years in cinema?

After struggling to achieve, then fighting for a position; after the highs of fame, money and the good life, it was the climactic decline that made the story even more interesting. Yes, it is the law of nature, but to grasp and storify the circumstances, the introspection, inner stability, the support system and the bouncing back as RK did, was truly gratifying for me to recognise, write and later read again.